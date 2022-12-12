WATCH: Florida Teacher Barges In On Muslim Students' Prayer In Viral Video
By Zuri Anderson
December 12, 2022
A South Florida teacher was fired after she was caught on camera interrupting Muslim students in prayer, according to WPLG. The shocking incident reportedly happened at Franklin Academy, a charter school in Pembroke Pines.
The TikTok begins with two boys reciting an Islamic prayer in Arabic before a teacher says, “Hold on, this in my office and y’all doing this magic?” Another woman identified as a teacher even starts blowing a whistle after the first one barges into the room. The teacher who first spoke then says, “I believe in Jesus so I’m interrupting the floor," before appearing to step over one of the boy's hands and onto their mats.
@azzra_t
Her name’s Marshal Tandi #muslim #islam #praying #franklinacademy #florida #fyp @gawpu♬ original sound - Λ
The viral video racked up over 2.3 million views since Wednesday, December 7. The incident left the local Muslim community outraged, calling it a blatant example of "bullying" and "extremism." People who practice Islam must pray five times a day.
“To see a teacher expressing so much hate and bullying students when teachers are supposed to be the ones that protect the students and protect their good doings, such as this one,” Wilfredo Ruiz, a member of the Council on American and Islamic Relations, told WPLG. “What we expect to happen in schools is for our students to have full support in their activities, not only their academic activities but any activities that enrich their academic environment.”
In a Thursday (December 8) statement to reporters, Franklin Academy confirmed the unidentified teacher was terminated from her position:
“Earlier today, a very troubling TikTok video was shared with our leadership team. The video appears to show a teacher interrupting students during a moment of prayer. Upon receipt of the video, organizational and school leadership began immediately investigating the situation.
“Franklin Academy does not tolerate discriminatory behavior. As many know, we are an International Baccalaureate (IB) school system, and as part of the IB initiatives to which we are committed, Franklin aims to develop inquiring, knowledgeable and caring young people who help to create a better and more peaceful world through intercultural and racial understanding and respect. We not only look for our student body to develop these traits but for our faculty and staff to exemplify them as well.
“While we do not discuss personnel matters, we can share with you that the teacher in question is no longer a member of the Franklin Academy staff.
“We thank our parents for partnering with us and trusting us with their child(ren) and their education. Through the continued communication that we foster as a team, our schools can only become stronger.”