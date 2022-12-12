A South Florida teacher was fired after she was caught on camera interrupting Muslim students in prayer, according to WPLG. The shocking incident reportedly happened at Franklin Academy, a charter school in Pembroke Pines.

The TikTok begins with two boys reciting an Islamic prayer in Arabic before a teacher says, “Hold on, this in my office and y’all doing this magic?” Another woman identified as a teacher even starts blowing a whistle after the first one barges into the room. The teacher who first spoke then says, “I believe in Jesus so I’m interrupting the floor," before appearing to step over one of the boy's hands and onto their mats.