What To Order At The Best Holiday Pop-Up Bar In Cincinnati

By Taylor Linzinmeir

December 12, 2022

Toast for us
Photo: Getty Images

'Tis the season for holiday pop-up bars! These watering holes typically serve elaborately crafted cocktails based on Christmas movies and motifs. They magically pop up for a short time in December before disappearing for the rest of the year, just like Santa Clause.

The best holiday pop-up bar in Cincinnati is Pennifold’s Pub Holiday Magic. The bar in the back of the Cosmic Gorilla comic book shop was turned into a haven for Harry Potter fans this summer, and now it's gotten a makeover for Christmas. Here's what Maija Zummo of City Beat had to say about it:

"Pennifold’s Pub Holiday Magic offers an immersive themed experience for grown-ups and kids alike. The bar has been decked out in striped scarves for every house, with owls and fantastic beasts mixed in with garlands, ornaments and floating candles. Cocktails (and mocktails) include a warm butterscotch ale, like Harry Potter’s favorite Butterbeer, and a Pumpkin Delight with whiskey. Kids are welcome until 9 p.m."

Pennifold’s Pub Holiday Magic is open seven days a week through December 31. Reservations for a bar seat, which are recommended by not required, are $5. Check out Pennifold's Pub's website for more information.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.