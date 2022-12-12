What To Order At The Best Holiday Pop-Up Bar In Cincinnati

'Tis the season for holiday pop-up bars! These watering holes typically serve elaborately crafted cocktails based on Christmas movies and motifs. They magically pop up for a short time in December before disappearing for the rest of the year, just like Santa Clause.

The best holiday pop-up bar in Cincinnati is Pennifold’s Pub Holiday Magic. The bar in the back of the Cosmic Gorilla comic book shop was turned into a haven for Harry Potter fans this summer, and now it's gotten a makeover for Christmas. Here's what Maija Zummo of City Beat had to say about it:

"Pennifold’s Pub Holiday Magic offers an immersive themed experience for grown-ups and kids alike. The bar has been decked out in striped scarves for every house, with owls and fantastic beasts mixed in with garlands, ornaments and floating candles. Cocktails (and mocktails) include a warm butterscotch ale, like Harry Potter’s favorite Butterbeer, and a Pumpkin Delight with whiskey. Kids are welcome until 9 p.m."

Pennifold’s Pub Holiday Magic is open seven days a week through December 31. Reservations for a bar seat, which are recommended by not required, are $5. Check out Pennifold's Pub's website for more information.