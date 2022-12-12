What To Order At The Best Holiday Pop-Up Bar In Cleveland

By Taylor Linzinmeir

December 12, 2022

Christmas party at a bar, focus on foreground decorations
Photo: Getty Images

Tis the season for holiday pop-up bars! These watering holes typically serve elaborately crafted cocktails based on Christmas movies and motifs. They magically pop up for a short time in December before disappearing for the rest of the year, just like Santa Clause.

The best holiday pop-up bar in Cleveland is The Christmas Corner Bar at Around the Corner, which has returned for its sixth season through early January on most nights. Here's what Allison Jack of Cleveland.com had to say about it:

"The transformed room of the popular watering hole is decked out with glitz, lights, tinsel, garland and décor filling every nook and even hanging from the ceiling. Try one of the specialty cocktails like the Dirty Grinch or a Raspberry Rudolph. Or go for your favorite Christmas ale. There’s even a special brunch and karaoke at select times."

General manager Ryan Krivosh said he got the idea from his wife and mother-in-law. “The holidays are always a special time of year for their family, so when they mentioned a way to share the love and joy of the Christmas spirit with others, we went to work. It’s become a magical place to make new friends, connect with old ones and bring people together.”

Check out Around the Corner's website for more information.

