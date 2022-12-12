What To Order At The Best Holiday Pop-Up Bar In Columbus

'Tis the season for holiday pop-up bars! These watering holes typically serve elaborately crafted cocktails based on Christmas movies and motifs. They magically pop up for a short time in December before disappearing for the rest of the year, just like Santa Clause.

The best holiday pop-up bar in Columbus is Miracle at the Citizens Trust. The pop-up bar also has other locations throughout the United States and beyond. Here's what Erica Thompson from the Columbus Dispatch has to say about it:

"Each year in Columbus, Miracle lands at The Citizens Trust, 11 W. Gay St., Downtown. The building has transformed into a holiday paradise, featuring Christmas trees, lights and even a giant, inflatable Grinch. Patrons also can enjoy their libations inside an igloo stationed in the middle of the bar."

Thompson suggested five differed festive cocktails to try out at Miracle: the Christmas Cricket, the Christmopolitan, the Snowball Old-Fashioned, the Holiday Spiked Chai, and the Grandma Got Run Over By A T-Rex. The latter is served in a T-Rex-shaped cup poised on a red sled.

The bar is open now until Christmas from 4 pm to 11 pm Tuesday through Thursday, and 4 p.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. Check out Miracle's website for more information.