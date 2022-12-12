What To Order At The Best Holiday Pop-Up Bar In Columbus

By Taylor Linzinmeir

December 12, 2022

They're Getting the Drinks In
Photo: Getty Images

'Tis the season for holiday pop-up bars! These watering holes typically serve elaborately crafted cocktails based on Christmas movies and motifs. They magically pop up for a short time in December before disappearing for the rest of the year, just like Santa Clause.

The best holiday pop-up bar in Columbus is Miracle at the Citizens Trust. The pop-up bar also has other locations throughout the United States and beyond. Here's what Erica Thompson from the Columbus Dispatch has to say about it:

"Each year in Columbus, Miracle lands at The Citizens Trust, 11 W. Gay St., Downtown. The building has transformed into a holiday paradise, featuring Christmas trees, lights and even a giant, inflatable Grinch. Patrons also can enjoy their libations inside an igloo stationed in the middle of the bar."

Thompson suggested five differed festive cocktails to try out at Miracle: the Christmas Cricket, the Christmopolitan, the Snowball Old-Fashioned, the Holiday Spiked Chai, and the Grandma Got Run Over By A T-Rex. The latter is served in a T-Rex-shaped cup poised on a red sled.

The bar is open now until Christmas from 4 pm to 11 pm Tuesday through Thursday, and 4 p.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. Check out Miracle's website for more information.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.