What To Order At The Best Holiday Pop-Up Bar In Detroit

'Tis the season for holiday pop-up bars! These watering holes typically serve elaborately crafted cocktails based on Christmas movies and motifs. They magically pop up, so to speak, for a short time in December before disappearing for the rest of the year, just like Santa Clause.

The best holiday pop-up bar in Detroit is Blitzen's on Bagley. The drinks range from $6-$9 and there is also local takeout options available. Here's what Serena Maria Daniels of Eater Detroit had to say about it:

"This Hubbard Richard neighborhood spot, formerly occupied by Bagley Central has undergone merry holiday makeover Blitzen’s on Bagley — a pop-up tavern that opened its door on Thursday, November 10. Expect seasonal libations like the vodka-based, green Grinch Punch, spiked eggnog, and hard hot cocoa with choice of Rumchata, Bailey’s, for Fireball. The kitschy holiday decor was prepared by the children of owners InLaws Hospitality (cute), and for folks in need of a small bite, neighbors, Shell Shock’d Tacos and Goblin Sushi are available for takeout."

Blitzen's on Bagley is open Sunday through Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Thursday through Saturday from 5 p.m. through midnight. Check out Blitzen's on Bagley's website for more information.