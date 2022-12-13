Exciting New Nonstop Route Has Been Announced From This Texas Airport

By Ginny Reese

December 13, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

American Airlines has announced a new nonstop route from Austin to Sacramento, California. KXAN reported that the airline is expanding its ever-growing list of destinations with the new route, which is expected to begin on May 5, 2023.

According to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport officials, tickets for the new route are already on sale. The American Airlines website says that the three hour and five minute flight will leave from Austin's airport at 9:15 a.m. and land at 11 a.m. local time. The flights from Sacramento back to Austin will leave at 11:30 a.m. and arrive at 4:35 p.m.

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport announced the new route on Twitter, writing:

"New service announcement! We’re super excited to announce @AmericanAir will be servicing daily nonstop service to the City of Trees - Sacramento, CA. Service starts May 5th. Tickets are on sale now!"

American Airlines has announced 11 other new routes from Austin this year, including international destinations like Montego Bay, Jamaica, and Cozumel, Mexico.

