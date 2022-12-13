blink-182 Release Naked Funko POP! Figures Of Themselves

blink-182 undoubtedly altered many pop-punk fans' brain chemistry forever when they ran naked through the streets of Los Angeles for their "What's My Age Again?" video. Now, they're doing it again —This time as figurines.

Funko have released an exclusive "Pixelated Runners" three-pack of POP! vinyl figures. The set features Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Tom DeLonge —all in the buff— mid-jog. Of course, the band's figures won't be entirely naked. Just like in the video, there will be some plastic pixels covering up all of the Not Safe For Work bits.

The Funk "Pixelated Runners" launched at 8 a.m. PST today (December 13) via Hot Topic and Bompa. Check it out below.