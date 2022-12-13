blink-182 Release Naked Funko POP! Figures Of Themselves

By Taylor Linzinmeir

December 13, 2022

iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented by Capital One - Arrivals
Photo: Getty Images

blink-182 undoubtedly altered many pop-punk fans' brain chemistry forever when they ran naked through the streets of Los Angeles for their "What's My Age Again?" video. Now, they're doing it again —This time as figurines.

Funko have released an exclusive "Pixelated Runners" three-pack of POP! vinyl figures. The set features Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Tom DeLonge —all in the buff— mid-jog. Of course, the band's figures won't be entirely naked. Just like in the video, there will be some plastic pixels covering up all of the Not Safe For Work bits.

The Funk "Pixelated Runners" launched at 8 a.m. PST today (December 13) via Hot Topic and Bompa. Check it out below.

blink-182 have really been a throwback mood lately. Just the other day, DeLonge shared a rare photo of the band from back in 2004. The photo featured all the original members of blink-182. Robert Smith of the Cure also appeared in the 18-year-old snap. At the time the photo was taken, Smith had recently been featured on blink's song "All Of This" off of their 2003 self-titled album.

It makes sense the band want to reminisce. Their new track "Edging" which arrived earlier this year, marked the first time in decade that all three members had been in the studio making music together.

blink-182
