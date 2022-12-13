Former All-Pro Receiver To Unretire, Sign With Bills: Report

Wide receiver Cole Beasley is reportedly expected to come out of retirement and sign with the Buffalo Bills practice squad, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Beasley, who spent three seasons with the Bills, announced his sudden retirement in October just weeks after signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"After a brief stint with the #Buccaneers earlier this season, Beasley returns to Orchard Park to provide Josh Allen with another trusted target," Garafolo tweeted.

Beasley was released by the Bills during the offseason and remained a free agent until signing with Tampa Bay two weeks into the NFL season.