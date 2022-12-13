Former All-Pro Receiver To Unretire, Sign With Bills: Report

By Jason Hall

December 13, 2022

Buffalo Bills v Baltimore Ravens
Photo: Getty Images

Wide receiver Cole Beasley is reportedly expected to come out of retirement and sign with the Buffalo Bills practice squad, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Beasley, who spent three seasons with the Bills, announced his sudden retirement in October just weeks after signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"After a brief stint with the #Buccaneers earlier this season, Beasley returns to Orchard Park to provide Josh Allen with another trusted target," Garafolo tweeted.

Beasley was released by the Bills during the offseason and remained a free agent until signing with Tampa Bay two weeks into the NFL season.

The veteran wide receiver recorded 4 receptions for 17 yards in two games for the Buccaneers before suddenly retiring on October 5.

“He is ready to be with his family after playing in 11 seasons and it’s time to be a full time dad and husband," Beasley's agents said in a statement obtained by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero at the time.

Beasley was signed by the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2012 and spent seven seasons with the franchise before joining the Bills in 2019.

The former SMU standout was selected as a second-team All-Pro during his second season in Buffalo, recording a career best 82 receptions for 967 yards in 2020.

Beasley has 554 career receptions for 5,726 yards and 34 touchdowns in 11 NFL seasons.

