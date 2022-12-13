John Rzeznik of the Goo Goo Dolls performed some of the band’s newest songs and their biggest hits, spanning the decades during his iHeartRadio LIVE show. Rzeznik began his live-streamed, acoustic set with 1990s tracks, “Slide” and “Name,” before mixing in some of the Goo Goo Dolls’ newest songs from Chaos In Bloom (and, of course, the iconic “Iris”).

The Goo Goo Dolls’ 10-track project features “Yeah, I Like You,” “You Are The Answer,” — a song Rzeznik previously explained is “about being true to yourself and trying to have faith in yourself and go where the love is” — “Going Crazy” and other fan-favorites. Chaos In Bloom, the band’s 13th studio album that released in August, follows the Goo Goo Dolls’ 2020 collection, It’s Christmas All Over, and the 2019 album, Miracle Pill. The Goo Goo Dolls frontman bonded with familiar faces in the crowd and other audience members throughout the special performance on Tuesday evening. Rzeźnik also fielded a few questions from iHeartRadio LIVE host Ellen K during brief Q&A segments interspersed throughout the 10-song setlist during the show.