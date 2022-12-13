Julian Lennon Says This 'Weird' Scene Ruined 'Yesterday' For Him

By Katrina Nattress

December 14, 2022

If you've seen Yesterday, then you know John Lennon makes an appearance in the film. Played by Robert Carlyle, the late Beatle meets main character Jack (Himesh Patel) on a remote island.

Julian Lennon spoke about his distaste for the "weird" scene while speaking with Kevin Nealon on his YouTube series Hiking With Kevin. “I actually loved that film Yesterday, until they put that weird bit of an impression of what Dad would look like in his seventies and eighties or whatever, up on a Scottish or Irish island,” he said.

“It kind of threw the whole film off for me,” he continued. “I didn’t get [it]. It wasn’t necessary for me, I don’t think. And it was just weird.”

Watch the full interview below.

Julian recently released an album titled JUDE that's inspired by the famous Beatles song Paul McCartney wrote about him.

During an interview with iHeartRadio's Emily Curl, Lennon revealed that there's a "dark" feeling associated with "Hey Jude," despite how much he appreciates McCartney's support.

"I think one of the things I tried to offer up is a clearer understanding of my perspective on this," he said about his new album and what McCartney's song means to him. "Obviously as a kid, his lyrics and the song at the age of five didn't really mean too much. Of course it was only later in life that I realized what it was all about. And as much as I'm very thankful because of his support in having written that song a lot of people don't realize it was also a dark reminder of what actually did happen. Of dad walking out the door, leaving mum and I on our own to fend for ourselves. And that really, really, really was the case."

"People think it was a different situation that everything was hunky dory and there was lots of money in the bank," he continued. "That was never ever the case. The thing that was most important to me was there was looking after mum. She was the be all and end all of life for me, and it was about looking after her, still is about making her proud. Everything I do is to make her proud really, at the end of the day. Even though she's not with us anymore. I know she guides me a little bit from time to time."

