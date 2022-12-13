Kyler Murray's Injury Status Determined

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will miss the remainder of the 2022 NFL season due to a torn ACL, NFL Network Senior Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

Murray underwent an MRI on Tuesday (December 13), which confirmed the knee injury he experienced during the first quarter of his team's 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots Monday (December 12) night, according to Rapoport.

"#AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray tore his ACL last night, the MRI confirmed today. His season is over," Rapoport tweeted on Tuesday.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury later confirmed Murray's injury status.

"Ya, he'll be done for the year -- torn ACL," Kingsbury said via NFL.com on Tuesday. "It's obviously unfortunate and tough to see and talking to him last night, ya ... it was a tough night."

Murray experienced the injury while scrambling and planting his foot to cut upfield, but instead falling to the ground on a non-contact play.