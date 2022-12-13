Kyler Murray's Injury Status Determined
By Jason Hall
December 13, 2022
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will miss the remainder of the 2022 NFL season due to a torn ACL, NFL Network Senior Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
Murray underwent an MRI on Tuesday (December 13), which confirmed the knee injury he experienced during the first quarter of his team's 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots Monday (December 12) night, according to Rapoport.
"#AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray tore his ACL last night, the MRI confirmed today. His season is over," Rapoport tweeted on Tuesday.
Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury later confirmed Murray's injury status.
"Ya, he'll be done for the year -- torn ACL," Kingsbury said via NFL.com on Tuesday. "It's obviously unfortunate and tough to see and talking to him last night, ya ... it was a tough night."
Murray experienced the injury while scrambling and planting his foot to cut upfield, but instead falling to the ground on a non-contact play.
#AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray tore his ACL last night, the MRI confirmed today. His season is over. pic.twitter.com/Dd3IniVIga— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 13, 2022
The former No. 1 overall pick had previously dealt with a hamstring injury that forced him to miss two games earlier in the 2022 season.
Murray signed a five-year, $230.5 million contract extension with the Cardinals this past offseason.
The former Oklahoma standout has thrown for 2,368 yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions on 259 of 390 passing, while also recording 418 yards and three touchdowns on 67 rushing attempts.
The Cardinals have gone 3-8 in Murray's 11 starts and 1-1 in games started by backup Colt McCoy, who took over in Murray's absence and is expected to start at quarterback moving forward.
McCoy threw for 246 yards and one interception on 27 of 40 passing, while also recording 24 yards on five rushing attempts during Monday's loss.