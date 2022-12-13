Mark Hoppus Teases New Blink-182 Album With Hilarious Lyrics

By Katrina Nattress

December 14, 2022

Photo: Live Nation

In October, blink-182 gave fans a taste of new music with Tom DeLonge by sharing the single "Edging." We haven't heard any more new songs since then, but Mark Hoppus showed fans how fire their upcoming album is going to be by sharing lyrics on Instagram.

"I like to eat cheese/ In my U-Haul/ And drink so much beer/ I never poop at all/ I put my dog down/ And pulled my grandma’s plug/ I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved" reads a screenshot of an iPhone note with the caption "New @blink182 album is 🔥🤘🏻."

It's obviously a joke and not real lyrics, but hilarious nonetheless. And the best part? Lewis Capaldi responded in the comments (that last line comes from his song "Someone You Loved"). "This is the best day of my life," he wrote.

Fans also begged for blink to actually put these lyrics in a song. "Bro plz plz plz plz do this I just want another 'family reunion.'" one wrote, referring to the extremely vile and equally funny track on their 2000 live album The Mark, Tom and Travis Show.

Another is hoping this means Capaldi could be featured on the album, writing: "Lewis on the new album would be fire love you much guys 😭😭"

Who knows if this is really teasing anything or just meant to be funny, but either way we're here for it. See Mark's post below.

Mark isn't the first member to tease the album with a hilarious social media post. Back in October, Tom shared the ridiculous title and cover he pitched to the band.

Joking aside, Tom has hyped the band's new collection as "the best album of our career" and let fans know how it differs from the rest of blink's discography; however, blink has yet to give any details about the new album.

blink-182
