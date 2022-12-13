Matt Bellamy Opens Up About The Metal Band That Inspired Muse

Muse's latest album Will of the People sees the band at its most aggressive, and during a recent interview with Classic Rock magazine (via NME), Matt Bellamy spoke about how metal, and namely Iron Maiden, inspired not only the album, but the band in general.

“Metal has always been around for us,” the frontman admitted. “When we were growing up we were listening to bands like Iron Maiden. And though we connected more through Nirvana, Rage Against The Machine and the Smashing Pumpkins, we always had this love for eighties metal. Metallica were also a big one for us, but Iron Maiden were the British band and also felt a bit more punk rock in ways."

“The song ‘Phantom Of The Opera’ doesn’t feel as bloated or overtly classical as other metal songs," Bellamy continued. "There’s still something quite angry and scary about it. That’s why Maiden are a band we’ve always looked up to.”

Muse plan to tour in support of Will of the People early next year. See a full list of North American dates below.

Muse 2023 North American Tour Dates

February 25, 2023 // Chicago, IL // United Center

February 26, 2023 // Minneapolis, MN // Target Center

February 28, 2023 // Austin, TX // Moody Center

March 2, 2023 // Houston, TX // Toyota Center

March 3, 2023 // Fort Worth, TX // Dickies Arena

March 7, 2023 // Columbus, OH // Nationwide Arena

March 9, 2023 // Toronto, ON // Scotiabank Arena

March 11, 2023 // Quebec City, QB // Videotron Centre

March 14, 2023 // Montreal, QB // Bell Centre

March 17, 2023 // New York City, NY // Madison Square Garden

March 19, 2023 // Philadelphia, PA // Wells Fargo Center

April 2, 2023 // Glendale, AZ // Desert Diamond Arena

April 4, 2023 // Denver, CO // Ball Arena

April 6, 2023 // Los Angeles, CA// Crypto . com Arena

April 8, 2023 // Las Vegas, NV // T-Mobile Arena

April 10, 2023 // San Diego, CA // Pechanga Arena San Diego

April 12, 2023 // Anaheim, CA // Honda Center

April 16, 2023 // Portland, OR // Moda Center

April 18, 2023 // Seattle, WA // Climate Pledge Arena

April 20, 2023 // Salt Lake City, UT// Vivint Arena