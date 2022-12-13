Matt Bellamy Opens Up About The Metal Band That Inspired Muse
By Katrina Nattress
December 14, 2022
Muse's latest album Will of the People sees the band at its most aggressive, and during a recent interview with Classic Rock magazine (via NME), Matt Bellamy spoke about how metal, and namely Iron Maiden, inspired not only the album, but the band in general.
“Metal has always been around for us,” the frontman admitted. “When we were growing up we were listening to bands like Iron Maiden. And though we connected more through Nirvana, Rage Against The Machine and the Smashing Pumpkins, we always had this love for eighties metal. Metallica were also a big one for us, but Iron Maiden were the British band and also felt a bit more punk rock in ways."
“The song ‘Phantom Of The Opera’ doesn’t feel as bloated or overtly classical as other metal songs," Bellamy continued. "There’s still something quite angry and scary about it. That’s why Maiden are a band we’ve always looked up to.”
Muse plan to tour in support of Will of the People early next year. See a full list of North American dates below.
Muse 2023 North American Tour Dates
February 25, 2023 // Chicago, IL // United Center
February 26, 2023 // Minneapolis, MN // Target Center
February 28, 2023 // Austin, TX // Moody Center
March 2, 2023 // Houston, TX // Toyota Center
March 3, 2023 // Fort Worth, TX // Dickies Arena
March 7, 2023 // Columbus, OH // Nationwide Arena
March 9, 2023 // Toronto, ON // Scotiabank Arena
March 11, 2023 // Quebec City, QB // Videotron Centre
March 14, 2023 // Montreal, QB // Bell Centre
March 17, 2023 // New York City, NY // Madison Square Garden
March 19, 2023 // Philadelphia, PA // Wells Fargo Center
April 2, 2023 // Glendale, AZ // Desert Diamond Arena
April 4, 2023 // Denver, CO // Ball Arena
April 6, 2023 // Los Angeles, CA// Crypto . com Arena
April 8, 2023 // Las Vegas, NV // T-Mobile Arena
April 10, 2023 // San Diego, CA // Pechanga Arena San Diego
April 12, 2023 // Anaheim, CA // Honda Center
April 16, 2023 // Portland, OR // Moda Center
April 18, 2023 // Seattle, WA // Climate Pledge Arena
April 20, 2023 // Salt Lake City, UT// Vivint Arena