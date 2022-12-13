Matty Healy Shares Photo Of Him Kissing Phoebe Bridgers

Matty Healy has been making headlines for kissing fans on stage but his latest kiss isn't with a fan and they only have an audience of one. The 1975 frontman shared a photo of him kissing indie favorite Phoebe Bridgers and take make the photo even more eye-catching, they're joined by comedian Bo Burnham.

In the photo, Healy and Bridgers lean in for a sweet peck while Burnham puts his hands around their shoulders and closes his eyes. Healy captioned the hilarious photo, "Gay Poets Society." Fans of the musicians took to the comments to share their hilarious reactions. One fan wrote, "What was more culturally significant? The Renaissance… or this photo."

Another fan was concerned about the lip lock as Phoebe recently became engaged to actor Paul Mescal. "I just wanna know if Paul took the picture," they wrote."