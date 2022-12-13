Kimberly Rubio is celebrating a huge milestone six months after the loss of her daughter in the Robb Elementary School shooting.

Wearing a necklace with the initials of her late daughter, Alexandra "Lexi" Rubio, Kimberly walked across the stage at St. Mary's University in San Antonio on Saturday (December 10), WXIA reports. Rubio was the last of 256 graduates to earn their diplomas during the ceremony. "I got emotional. I started crying. When we have these big events, it's very obvious she is not with us," she said. In place of Lexi, her photo occupied the chair next to Kimberly's husband, Felix.

Rubio, who received a degree in history, was praised by St. Mary's President Thomas Mengler during the ceremony and introduced a scholarship that would be created in Lexi's honor. "Her daughter Lexi wanted to become a lawyer when she grew up. This endowment will allow an opportunity for men and women like Lexi," he said.

As for what's next for Kimberly, she said her plans that involved moving out of Uvalde after graduation have changed, since her daughter was buried in a local cemetery. "We're readjusting and trying to figure out what's next. For now, I'm really tired so I'm going to take a break and consider returning for my masters," she said. She will also continue her advocacy work where she is calling on an assault weapons ban. "I want to save lives. I want moms and dads to have their children," she said. "I want them to be able to send them to school and return."