Ohio Thieves Steal Local Santa's Car Used For Delivering Toys

By Taylor Linzinmeir

December 13, 2022

Driving Santa.
Photo: Getty Images

A local Ohio Santa Claus' car was recently stolen in broad daylight.

The man and his wife, who asked to be identified as Mr. and Mrs. Claus, travel around central Ohio taking pictures with children and their families. He was working inside Cabela's near Polaris Saturday evening when the theft was reported in the parking lot. Unfortunately, the parking lot's security cameras did not catch the person behind the theft.

“Somebody came in about 4:30 or 5 p.m. and said, ‘There’s glass in the parking lot. I think Santa’s car has been stolen,’” Mrs. Claus told NBC 4. The vehicle is a 2017 red Kia Sportage with a handicap license plate. The couple have had the car for nearly two years, and have asked people online to be on the lookout. Dozens of people have offered support and rides to help the two continue their work.

“The community here in Columbus has been awesome about it!” Santa Claus said.

“Just everybody — friends, family, people we don’t know — have reached out with their condolences, and they’re on the lookout for it,” Mrs. Claus added. “The word has spread big time.”

As for the car, Mr. and Mrs. Claus hope whoever's responsible turns themselves in. “Hold them accountable,” Mrs. Claus said. “If nothing else, make them do community service. I’m not opposed to them doing community service to give back to the community because that’s what it’s all about.”

