Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski's Relationship Is Getting 'More Serious'

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski are getting more serious, according to a report from People. Just one month after sparking romance rumors, the Saturday Night Live alum and model are getting ready to start a relationship.

"They are going strong and getting a little more serious," a source close to Davidson told the outlet. "They have a love of the East coast in common and similar vibes personality-wise and style-wise. And it's always the same thing with him: he really makes her laugh and keeps things fun."

The new couple made their first public appearance at the end of November while sitting courtside at the New York Knicks' matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies at Madison Square Garden.

Another source close to Ratajkowski said, "Em is in a great place," after parting ways with film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard. The two divorced in September after four years of marriage. They share a 21-month-old son Sylvester Apollo. "Her divorce was very unexpected and rough. It took her a while to bounce back, but she is doing great now."

They continued, "She keeps seeing Pete and is enjoying it. They are getting more serious. Pete is very chill and understanding about her being a mom too. It's a nice situation for Em. It's fun without any stress. Pete takes her to dinner and events. They also hang out a lot at home."