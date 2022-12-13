Rebel Wilson Reveals How Her New Movie Led Her To Girlfriend Ramona

She continued, "I had kind of had a situation with a woman before, not a sexual relationship and we hadn’t kissed or anything. But then the kiss with Charlotte came up. I didn’t think it was that big of a deal or anything.”

"If I hadn’t had the experience with Charlotte or the experience with the other woman, I don’t know if I would have ever met [partner Ramona Agruma]. Having those experiences opened my heart up to it as a possibility. I’m grateful for those two experiences. It changed my love life completely," she said.

Wilson introduced the public to her girlfriend in a sweet coming-out post over the summer. "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess," she wrote in the caption along with the hashtag "Love is Love."

The couple recently welcomed a baby girl and celebrated their first Thanksgiving as a family.