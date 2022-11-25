Rebel Wilson & Ramona Agruma Celebrate First Thanksgiving Together As Moms

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma just got a taste of their first holiday as moms!

The couple spent Thanksgiving with their daughter Royce Lillian, who they welcomed via surrogate earlier this month. The Pitch Perfect star shared a photo of herself on her Instagram Story glaring at the camera as she prepares to carve the turkey. In a separate photo, Rebel and Ramona pose with Royce, whose face is covered by a turkey sticker to protect her privacy. A third photo shows Ramona holding a salad alongside Rebel's mom, Sue Bownds.

Rebel and Ramona, who dispelled rumors that they were engaged after seven months of dating, are new at this whole mom thing — but they're doing a great job! Ramona appeared on The Morning Show on November 16 and opened up about her relationship and motherhood. "It was shocking at the beginning and hard because I'm not used to so much attention. I'm more private, more homebody. So, it was a little bit scary in the beginning, but we still try to keep our lives private. Obviously, you can't always escape the paparazzi," she said.

Rebel and Ramona have been known to chronicle their lives as moms on Instagram as of late, so be sure to follow them for the latest!

