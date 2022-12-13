Sam Smith was part of an important date for LGBTQ+ Americans this afternoon. On Tuesday, December 13th President Joe Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act which offers protections for same-sex marriage and interracial marriage in the event that the Supreme Court overturns Obergefell v. Hodges and Loving v. Virginia, which legalized same-sex and interracial marriages, respectively.

Before officially signing the bill, the White House held a heartfelt ceremony that featured performances from Smith and Nashville's Joy Oladokun, both out and proud members of the queer community, and Cyndi Lauper, a longtime LGBTQ+ ally and advocate.

Smith stepped out in front of the bipartisan crowd on the White House South Lawn wearing an elegant black coat and holding a tiny pink purse. They went on to give a pitch-perfect performance of one of their biggest hits, "Stay With Me."