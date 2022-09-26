Sam Smith Recalls 'Emotional' Experience At Lady Gaga's Chromatica Ball

Sam Smith has revealed that they attended Lady Gaga's Chromatica Ball tour. During a recent interview while promoting their new single "Unholy," Smith was asked about a previous statement in which they revealed Gaga's career encouraged them to move to London.

"Oh, yes! I am a huge fan of Gaga," Smith gushed. "Gaga, when I was 16 was my everything. Fame Monster, bunked school, queued overnight, did the whole thing."

The interviewer then asked if Smith caught Gaga at her recently wrapped stadium tour in support of her 2020 album Chromatica. After sharing they went to her show in London Smith said, "Obsessed. It was absolutely stunning," adding that the experience was "very emotional." They continued, "...just seeing people in a stadium again is just so magical. And she's amazing."

Elsewhere in the interview, Smith talked gushed over another iconic pop star, Rihanna. "When I first moved to London the song that like... it was "We Found Love," Calvin Harris and Rihanna. When I moved to London I remember that being the song that just changed my life. And still, to this day, I feel like, I think my favorite pop song of all time," Smith said of the song. Rihanna was recently revealed as this year's Super Bowl Halftime show headliner, marking her first live performance in five years.

Smith performed at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival on Friday, September 23rd. The talented vocalist sang some of their biggest hits and also gave fans a taste of their next musical era. Kim Petras made a surprise appearance during their set to perform the duo's recently released collaboration "Unholy."