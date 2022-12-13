Texas Police Station Debunks Serial Killer Rumors
By Ginny Reese
December 13, 2022
San Antonio police have debunked rumors about an alleged serial killer.
My San Antonio reported that SAPD addressed the rumors about a serial killer targeting women in a recent social media post. The rumor began when some posted about a serial killer on Twitter, writing:
"My friend was talking to a cop who told her they are targeting women 21-27 so far found bodies acme, Castroville rd, and Gen McMullen."
According to the SAPD, it isn't true. The department wrote on twitter:
"SAPD has been made aware of a recent social media post regarding allegations of a serial killer in San Antonio targeting female victims. We have found no factual basis on these claims and want to reassure the public to not be alarmed on this unsubstantiated social media post."
Kerr County officials addressed similar rumors over the summer. The Kerr County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook:
"Howdy, friends. Can we talk about social media rumors for a minute? There is a text and social media post making the rounds and creating some fear around the area. At this point, we have no information nor reason to believe there is a serial killer on the loose in Kerr County.
Bandera and Real Counties are currently working 3 missing persons cases that have made local media reports, but evidence of a connection has not emerged."
