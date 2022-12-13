Texas Police Station Debunks Serial Killer Rumors

San Antonio police have debunked rumors about an alleged serial killer.

My San Antonio reported that SAPD addressed the rumors about a serial killer targeting women in a recent social media post. The rumor began when some posted about a serial killer on Twitter, writing:

"My friend was talking to a cop who told her they are targeting women 21-27 so far found bodies acme, Castroville rd, and Gen McMullen."

According to the SAPD, it isn't true. The department wrote on twitter:

"SAPD has been made aware of a recent social media post regarding allegations of a serial killer in San Antonio targeting female victims. We have found no factual basis on these claims and want to reassure the public to not be alarmed on this unsubstantiated social media post."