SZA To Embark On Her First Tour In 5 Years After Dropping 'SOS'

It's tiiiiiiiime!

SZA is heading back out on the road for the first time in five years after dropping her highly anticipated album SOS this month, the "Blind" singer announced on Instagram on Tuesday (December 13). Going out on tour with the Grammy Award-winning songstress is "Evergreen" singer Omar Apollo. The North American leg of the "SOS TOUR" kicks off February 21, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio, with 17 dates total scheduled through March 2023.

Tickets for the "SOS TOUR" go on sale Friday, December 16.

SOS marks the Missouri native's sophomore album. The 23-track album includes features from Travis Scott, Phoebe Bridgers, Don Toliver and Ol' Dirty Bastard. SZA opened up in an interview with Billboard prior to the album's release about igniting another demanding album cycle. "I could literally burst into tears and run through this wall at any moment. I am effectively falling apart. But it's not like, the album pressure … It's just, life is f------ hard. To be expected to do anything at a high level while life is life-ing is f------ crazy. This isn’t meant for a person, it's meant for a machine," she said.

That being said, SZA showed some excitement on social media when announcing her new tour, saying "Time to take this shit on the road!" See her announcement below: