Texas Is Home To 2 Of America's 30 Best Chocolate Shops

There are tons of chocolate shops all across the country that sell delicious, melt-in-your-mouth treats. But some of those shops are just better than others.

24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of America's 30 best chocolate shops. The website states, "To determine the 30 best chocolate shops in America, 24/7 Tempo consulted rankings and listings on sites including Food & Wine, Simply Chocolate, Time Out, Eater, Food Network, The Daily Meal, Yelp, and Culture Trip, as well as numerous local and regional sites, then used editorial discretion to choose and rank our top 30."

According to the list, two of America's best chocolate shops are right here in Texas. Cacao & Cardamom Chocolatier in Houston landed at number nine on the list, placing the highest out of the Texas shops. The website explains:

"Cacao & Cardamom Chocolatier founder Annie Rupani brings a South Asian background to her business, incorporating cardamom, cumin, coriander, and fennel in her chocolate offerings. When she attended Boston University, she studied in London and Amman, with stops in Italy, Greece, Lebanon, Egypt, and China. While she was on the road, Rupani gained an appreciation for food and took chocolatiering courses in Kuala Lumpur."

Tejas Chocolate Craftory in Tomball came in at number 15 on the list. The website credits the shop's combination of rustic chocolate and urban barbecue as a reason for its spot on the list.

Check out the full list of America's 30 best chocolate shops on 24/7 Wall Street's website.