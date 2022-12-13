Texas Pediatricians Will Now Screen Kids For Hunger During Appointments

Childhood hunger is an ongoing problem around the world. And with the upcoming holiday breaks from school, kids may not have access to as much food.

KSAT reported that a new grant from the organization No Kid Hungry is aiming to end child hunger across the country. Texas pediatricians will now be screening children for signs of hunger during appointments.

Stacie Sanchez Hare, the director of the No Kid Hungry Texas Campaign, said, "On average, parents will see their pediatrician up to 20 times in their child's first five years of life. We are now providing a screening for those pediatricians to ask questions about hunger and food insecurity, to be able to flag if this family needs resources."