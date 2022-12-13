Texas Pediatricians Will Now Screen Kids For Hunger During Appointments
By Ginny Reese
December 13, 2022
Childhood hunger is an ongoing problem around the world. And with the upcoming holiday breaks from school, kids may not have access to as much food.
KSAT reported that a new grant from the organization No Kid Hungry is aiming to end child hunger across the country. Texas pediatricians will now be screening children for signs of hunger during appointments.
Stacie Sanchez Hare, the director of the No Kid Hungry Texas Campaign, said, "On average, parents will see their pediatrician up to 20 times in their child's first five years of life. We are now providing a screening for those pediatricians to ask questions about hunger and food insecurity, to be able to flag if this family needs resources."
Our state director, Stacie Sanchez Hare, spoke w/ @ksatnews about @nokidhungry's new initiative w/ @TXPeds that provided $20k in grant funds to train pediatricians in hunger screenings so that they can facilitate hunger screenings during appointments. https://t.co/ij01jheqUD— No Kid Hungry Texas (@nokidhungrytx) December 12, 2022
A $20,000 grant from the organization was given to the Texas chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics so that they could train their doctors in hunger screening and facilitate the screening process.
Sanchez Hare said, "Bringing the conversation up, having the right questions that don’t make people feel ashamed or stigmatized. There’s a lot of stigma around hunger, particularly among parents who feel it’s your job to make sure your child has enough."
Sanchez Hare hopes that the questions compel parents to speak up and ask for help so that they can get the proper resources.
Anyone experiencing food insecurity can call 211 or go to 211texas.org.