The Best Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives’ In Ohio

If Guy Fieri and his spiky hair walk into a restaurant, you know it's about to be good. As the host of Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Fieri has visited more than 1,250 restaurants over the show's 40 seasons —So it's safe to say he knows a thing or two about delicious food.

Mashed recently took the trouble to compile a list of 50 of Fieri's Triple-D favorites, one for every state. So, without further ado, the best Ohio restaurant featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives is: Lucky's Cafe in Cleveland. Here's what Mashed had to say about it:

"Lucky's Cafe in Cleveland is a farm-to-table as it gets. Not only are many of the ingredients used locally sourced, but they grow much of their own produce in a garden that's right out back. Locals love the quality of the fresh ingredients, which you can taste in each and every dish. It's been called one of the best brunches you can get in Cleveland (via Cleveland). The Reuben sandwich, scratch-made start to finish (we're talking homemade sourdough bread, homemade thousand island dressing, you get the idea), actually left Guy Fieri speechless, if you can believe it. And another celebrity chef, Michael Simon, swears by the biscuits and gravy at this joint."