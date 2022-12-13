This Is The Best Christmas Light Display In North Carolina

It's the most wonderful time of the year, and what better way to celebrate than stepping into a magical winter wonderland with your family and friends?

Travel + Leisure search around the country to find the most beautiful Christmas displays lighting up the skies just in time for the holidays, compiling a list of the best holiday light display in each state, from "a sophisticated tea light-lined spectacle [to] a drive-through LED extravaganza."

So what is the best Christmas light display in North Carolina?

Tanglewood Park Festival of Lights

Now in its 31st season, the Tanglewood Park Festival of Lights in Clemmons continues to draw in visitors from all over hoping to see over 1 million dazzling lights twinkling in the night. There is also plenty of fun to be had, from special events and gift shop to hayrides and "S'moresville."

Learn more about Tanglewood Festival of Lights by visiting the website.

Here's what Travel + Leisure had to say about the best light display in the state:

"The Tanglewood Park Festival of Lights is extremely popular, and with good reason. The beautiful North Carolina countryside park is filled with over a million lights, which visitors can explore by car, tractor-pulled hayride, or horse-drawn carriage. While you're in the area for the festival, stop by Wake Forest University to see the stunning traditional Moravian star lit above Wait Chapel."

Check out Travel + Leisure's full list to learn more about the best Christmas light displays around the country.