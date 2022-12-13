Ty Dolla $ign & Rae Sremmurd Deliver Rare Performances At IRIE Weekend

"We're back!" DJ Irie told iHeartRadio. "This is really special because this is the first Irie Weekend since 2019. That was one of our best years ever then, of course, we all know things went a little south [due to the pandemic], but we're back. It's the first time we're doing it in December so we added a little holiday twist."



DJ Irie has been hosting the weekend-long event for the past 16 years. With the holidays just around the corner, Irie hosted a toy drive to collect new, unwrapped toys and gift cards for the Littles of Big Brothers Big Sisters Miami. The proceeds from all the events that went down during the weekend go towards the Irie Foundation which aids young children and teens in South Florida with mentorship, programs and cultural experiences.



The weekend continued with Rae Sremmurd's lit concert inside E11even. After spending the day partying at Strawberry Moon inside The Goodtime Hotel on South Beach, Irie brought out Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi to perform at the nightclub in Downtown Miami. The guys made their grand entrance at around 3:30 a.m. to the tune of their smash hit "No Type." The crowd shouted nearly every lyric to songs like "Swang," “Come Get Her," and “Black Beatles." Eventually, they managed to get their hands on what appeared to be $1,000 in dollar bills and made it rain in the club as they delivered their banger "Throw Some Mo."



Check out more scenes from Irie Weekend below.