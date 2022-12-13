Videos & Photos Show Widespread Damage Across Texas From Possible Tornadoes
By Ginny Reese
December 13, 2022
There have been several reports of damage as tornado warnings have been issued across Texas. The Dallas Morning News reported that the storms caused visible damage across the state, including debris on roads, fallen trees, overturned vehicles, and damage to several structures.
There were reports of significant damage near Grapevine. One car wash in Grapevine was heavily damages, and the power lines in front of it were knocked over.
Several people posted photos of the storms and damages on social media.
DFW Scanner wrote on Twitter:
"9:02am - Grapevine FD also reporting damage in the area of Discount Tire on the 114 service road. Also reporting structural damage to a car wash in the area. Power lines down. Avoid this scene."
Check out some of the damages below:
Car wash damage in Grapevine pic.twitter.com/nex0F6sztr— lisa newcar (@cadelinker) December 13, 2022
A North Texas tornado destroyed several homes here in Wise county. This is along FM730 where power lines are down and debris is everywhere. pic.twitter.com/X1LLmXqizR— Mike Forbes (@mikeforbeswfaa) December 13, 2022
Tornado or straight line wind damage at the North Texas Municipal Water District facility in Leonard, Texas. This is northeast of McKinney. pic.twitter.com/QW1SOQC6G2— DFW Scanner (@DFWscanner) December 13, 2022
@dfwscanner damage to Grapevine Mills Burlington store pic.twitter.com/sux8LbuR4y— Shannen 💕 (@Shannen_____) December 13, 2022
@DFWscanner damage from inside the Grapevine Mills Mall food court. I was at work when this happened. Luckily everyone that was in the mall at the time is safe and ok. pic.twitter.com/c8FCOhuPzv— 💙❤COURTNEY C❤💙 (@Courtney0486) December 13, 2022
@DFWscanner Grapevine carwash and restaurant damage on NW Hwy, debris in power lines Main St/Dove Loop, signs/trees down #dfwwx pic.twitter.com/BdIFSxG5hV— Aaron Blazevic (@ItsBlaz) December 13, 2022
Photos from inside the Discount Tire store on Highway 114 in Grapevine. Photos courtesy Melissa Sherrod. pic.twitter.com/2u5fQFvDzt— DFW Scanner (@DFWscanner) December 13, 2022
Storm damage at 7700 Davis Blvd. FD team members reported rotation in the area just before this damage report came in. pic.twitter.com/ruWMv4tQeL— NRH Fire (@NRHfire) December 13, 2022