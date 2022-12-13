Videos & Photos Show Widespread Damage Across Texas From Possible Tornadoes

By Ginny Reese

December 13, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

There have been several reports of damage as tornado warnings have been issued across Texas. The Dallas Morning News reported that the storms caused visible damage across the state, including debris on roads, fallen trees, overturned vehicles, and damage to several structures.

There were reports of significant damage near Grapevine. One car wash in Grapevine was heavily damages, and the power lines in front of it were knocked over.

Several people posted photos of the storms and damages on social media.

DFW Scanner wrote on Twitter:

"9:02am - Grapevine FD also reporting damage in the area of Discount Tire on the 114 service road. Also reporting structural damage to a car wash in the area. Power lines down. Avoid this scene."

Check out some of the damages below:

