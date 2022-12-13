Watch Camila Cabello Channel Wednesday Addams As She Recreates Iconic Dance
By Sarah Tate
December 13, 2022
Camila Cabello is a Wednesday Addams lookalike in a new video where she recreated the iconic dance scene from the Netflix hit series Wednesday, hoping her team on The Voice will dance, dance, dance all the way to championship.
Cabello took to TikTok on Monday (December 13) ahead of the two-night season finale of The Voice to share a video of her and contestant Morgan Myles dancing to a revamped version of Lady Gaga's "Bloody Mary" as part of a new TikTok trend that has users dancing like Wednesday from the show. While Myles stunned in a sparkling long-sleeved red gown, the "Bam Bam" singer looked just like Wednesday in a gorgeous strapless black gown with matching elbow-length gloves and dark makeup, complete with the character's signature intense stare.
@camilacabello
today I hope you 1. dance. 2. vote for Morgan Myles to win the voice. @morganmyleslive♬ original sound - heyy
Even fans were shocked at how much Cabello looked like the unblinking, stoic character as she showed off the unique dance moves.
"I swear I thought this was Jenna Ortega," one use wrote in the comments, referring to the actress whose portrayal of the iconic character in the new series has shaken the internet. Another said Cabello was "literally Jenna's big sister," while another echoed this sentiment by saying, "now i need camila and jenna to play sisters in a show/movie."
The dance has been going around the platform since the record-breaking Wednesday dropped on Netflix last month. Even Lady Gaga herself jumped on the trend, showing off her take of what she called "Bloody Wednesday."