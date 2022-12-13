Watch Camila Cabello Channel Wednesday Addams As She Recreates Iconic Dance

Camila Cabello is a Wednesday Addams lookalike in a new video where she recreated the iconic dance scene from the Netflix hit series Wednesday, hoping her team on The Voice will dance, dance, dance all the way to championship.

Cabello took to TikTok on Monday (December 13) ahead of the two-night season finale of The Voice to share a video of her and contestant Morgan Myles dancing to a revamped version of Lady Gaga's "Bloody Mary" as part of a new TikTok trend that has users dancing like Wednesday from the show. While Myles stunned in a sparkling long-sleeved red gown, the "Bam Bam" singer looked just like Wednesday in a gorgeous strapless black gown with matching elbow-length gloves and dark makeup, complete with the character's signature intense stare.