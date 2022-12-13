WATCH: Large Cliff Collapses In California, Causes 'Massive' Landslide

A cliff collapsed at Palos Verdes Estates on Sunday causing not one, but two landslides to follow. According to The Sacramento Bee, the cliff collapsed directly onto a beach along the Southern California Coast, covering the area in dust and rocks. In the video captured by SkyFOX, viewers are able to see chunks of the cliff coming down, in addition to dirt and rocks. The wave of crumbling land can be seen pushing a vehicle and nearly hitting a lifeguard stand. The cliff crumbled for three minutes before the second landslide took place.

Fox11 mentioned that no one was in the area at the time of the landslide. Lifeguards were called to the scene to make sure that no one was present or injured. Officials noted that despite the event being over, it is still dangerous walk below the cliff near the debris. Fox11 spoke to the gardener of a residence located on top of the cliff at Rosita Place who showed them a giant, growing sink hole in the backyard near a fence that was destroyed.