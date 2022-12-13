Wondagurl Talks About Her Debut Album, Helping Aspiring Producers & More

In addition to the sensory-driven experience, Wondagurl also teamed up with the tequila brand for a special contest. The "Fair Trade" producer is offering other producers a chance to win an at-home studio set-up from Perfect Circuit. The prize includes a synthesizer, studio monitor, closed-back studio headphones, vocal microphone, audio interface, keyboard controller, cables, and $250 gift card. As if a free producer care package isn't enough, Wondagurl will also offer a free session with her to provide the winner with any kind of professional advice and other tips.



"I just handpicked a couple different things that I feel like is a good starter kit for these producers," Wondagurl explains. "I'm hoping that they enjoy that. I think they'll really appreciate it. They can expect to get their questions answered plus whatever they want to hear about my experience and how it's been for me in the music industry over the years."



Wondagurl's experience in Hip-Hop has been nothing short of amazing. She's been one of most sought-after female producers in the rap game and continues to churn out critically-acclaimed tracks like Rihanna's "B*tch Better Have My Money," Pop Smoke's "Aim For The Moon" featuring Quavo, and most recently "Somewhere to Fly" on Kid Cudi's latest album Entergalactic. After creating so many epic sounds during her career, Wondagurl is finally ready to step into the spotlight as an artist. She's gearing up to release her debut album next year and intends to drop it by the summertime.



"It feels good," Wondagurl shares about her upcoming project. "It's something that I've wanted to do for a long time. This is a more so instrumental electronic album that I'm doing. I feel like it's very true to me. I used to drop beats on SoundCloud back in the day, and I've gained a lot of of fans through that. They've just been kind of just waiting for me to drop some stuff. So it feels good to be able to get to that point where I can do so."



Look out for Wondagurl's debut album coming next year. For now, check out more scenes from her exclusive event with Tequila Avión below.

