2023 iHeartPodcast Awards: See The Full List Of Nominees
By Taylor Fields
December 15, 2022
The iHeartPodcast Awards are returning in 2023, and once again, the very best in podcasting will be celebrated during the annual awards show on March 14th.
Nominees across 29 categories include podcasts from all creators, distributors and platforms with a judging panel composed of blue-ribbon podcast industry leaders, creatives and visionaries who will determine the winners in categories including entertainment, comedy, crime, news, sports, food, business and more, including a new category, Best Overall Ensemble. See the full list of nominees below.
As in previous years, podcast fans will help decide the winner of the coveted Podcast of the Year award by socially voting on Twitter. This year's nominees include "Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend," "Crime Junkie," "Fly On The Wall," "Las Culturistas," "Love and Noraebang," "Maintenance Phase," "Morbid," "On Purpose with Jay Shetty," "Scam Goddess" and "SmartLess." Voting will begin today (December 15) and run through the end of the year.
In addition, the 2023 iHeartPodcast Awards will present Icon Awards to pay tribute to the creators, organizations and podcasts that have made groundbreaking contributions to podcasting's expanding role in today’s popular culture. Kara Swisher, widely acclaimed journalist, editor and podcast host, will be honored with the 2023 Pioneer Award, Dr. Laurie Santos, host of "The Happiness Lab" podcast and creator of the free "Psychology and the Good Life" curriculum for high school teachers which teaches students about wiser choices and how to live a happy and fulfilling life, and Dr. Joy Harden Bradford, host of the wildly popular mental health podcast, "Therapy for Black Girls," whose work focuses on making mental health topics more relevant and accessible for Black women, will both be honored with a 2023 Social Impact Award. And Ashley Flowers, founder and CEO of audiochuck, the award-winning podcast production company, will be honored with the 2023 Innovator Award.
Fans can tune in to watch the 2023 iHeartPodcast Awards on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 9pm ET/6pm PT on iHeartRadio's YouTube Channel and Facebook Page, as well as listen on select iHeartRadio stations across the country and everywhere listeners are via the iHeartRadio app. The Show will also be available on demand following the initial stream.
2023 iHeartPodcast Awards Nominees
Podcast Of The Year (Socially Voted):
- “Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend”
- “Crime Junkie”
- “Fly On The Wall”
- “Las Culturistas”
- “Love and Noraebang”
- “Maintenance Phase”
- “Morbid”
- “On Purpose with Jay Shetty”
- “Scam Goddess”
- “SmartLess”
Best Overall Ensemble:
- “Best Friends with Nicole Byer & Sasheer Zamata”
- “Conan O'Brian Needs a Friend”
- “Just Between Us”
- “Let's Make a Sci-Fi!”
- “SmartLess”
Best Business & Finance Podcast:
- “Earn Your Leisure”
- “How I Built This”
- “Odd Lots”
- “Planet Money”
- “The Indicator”
Best Comedy Podcast:
- ”Distractible”
- “Las Culturistas”
- “SmartLess”
- “The Read”
- “Why Won't You Date Me”
Best Crime Podcast:
- “Believe Her”
- “Crime Junkie”
- “Morbid”
- “Scam Goddess”
- “Sympathy Pains”
Best Pop Culture Podcast:
- “Decoder Ring”
- “Keep It”
- “The Video Archives with Quentin Tarantino and Roger Avery”
- “Vibe Check”
- “Watch What Crappens”
Best Food Podcast:
- “Naked Lunch”
- “Proof”
- “Recipe Club”
- “The Dave Chang Show”
- “The Sporkful”
Best Wellness & Fitness Podcast:
- “Huberman Lab”
- “HypochondriActor”
- “Maintenance Phase”
- “Ten Percent Happier”
- “Therapy For Black Girls”
Best History Podcast:
- “Dan Carlin’s Hardcore History”
- “History Daily”
- “Noble Blood”
- “You Must Remember This”
- “You're Wrong About”
Best Kids & Family Podcast:
- “Brains On!”
- “Good Inside with Dr. Becky”
- “Greeking Out from National Geographic Kids”
- “Story Pirates”
- “Wow In The World”
Best Music Podcast:
- “Broken Record”
- “Drink Champs”
- “Listening”
- “Questlove Supreme”
- “Song Exploder”
Best News Podcast:
- “Morning Wire”
- “Pod Save America”
- “The Daily”
- “Today Explained”
- “Up First”
Best Fiction Podcast:
- “Blood Thirsty Hearts”
- “Echo Park”
- “Love and Noraebang”
- “Princess of South Beach”
- “Welcome To Night Vale”
Best Sports Podcast:
- “All The Smoke”
- “The Bill Simmons Podcast”
- “The Draymond Green Show”
- “The Fantasy Footballers”
- “The Lowe Post”
Best Science Podcast:
- “Huberman Lab”
- “Invisibilia”
- “Ologies with Alie Ward”
- “Radiolab”
- “Science Vs”
Best Technology Podcast:
- “20000 Hertz”
- “Darknet Diaries”
- “On With Kara Swisher”
- “Pivot”
- “Reply All”
Best Ad Read Podcast:
- “Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend”
- “My Brother, My Brother, and Me”
- “Office Ladies”
- “Unlocking Us with Brene Brown”
- “Why Won't You Date Me with Nicole Byer”
Best Overall Host:
- Ashley Flowers
- Jay Shetty
- Kara Swisher
- Nicole Byer
- Sarah Marshall
Best Political Podcast:
- “Here's Where It Gets Interesting”
- “NPR Politics Podcast”
- “Pod Save America”
- “The Ben Shapiro Show”
- “The Daily Zeitgeist”
Best TV & Film Podcast:
- “Fake Doctors, Real Friends”
- “Films to be Buried With”
- “How Did This Get Made?”
- “Into It”
- “Watch What Crappens”
Best Spanish Language Podcast:
- “Ciudad Mágica”
- “Crónicas Obscuras”
- “Escuela Secreta”
- “Idolo”
- “Leyendas Legendarias”
Best Advice & Inspirational Podcast:
- “Beautiful Stories from Anonymous People”
- “Chiquis and Chill”
- “I Weigh with Jameela Jamil”
- “On Purpose with Jay Shetty”
- “We Can Do Hard Things with Glennon Doyle”
Best Beauty & Fashion Podcast:
- “Add to Cart”
- “Forever35”
- “Natch Beaut”
- “POOG”
- “Pretty Basic”
Best Travel Podcast:
- “Atlas Obscura”
- “Behind The Baller Podcast with Ben Baller”
- “Not Lost”
- “Travel with Rick Steves”
- “Women Who Travel”
Best Green Podcast:
- “Climate of Change with Cate Blanchett and Danny Kennedy”
- “Climate One”
- “Hot Take”
- “Living on Earth”
- “TED Climate”
Best Spirituality & Religion Podcast:
- “Awakened Underground”
- “Heart Wisdom with Jack Kornfield”
- “May I Elaborate? Daily Wisdom from JB Smoove”
- “On Being”
- “The Joel Osteen Podcast”
Best Branded Podcast:
- “Force Multiplier”
- “Hazlo Por La Chela”
- “Inside Trader Joes”
- “Now What's Next?”
- “Smart Talks with IBM”
Best Emerging Podcast:
- “MrBallen Podcast: Strange, Dark & Mysterious Stories”
- “Significant Others”
- “Sounds Like A Cult”
- “The Video Archives Podcast”
- “TV, I Say with Ashley Ray”
Best International Podcast:
- “British Villains” (UK)
- “El Viaje” (Mexico)
- “Feu de Camp” (France)
- “La Mia Smemo” (Italy)
- “RedHanded” (UK)