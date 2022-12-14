8 Confirmed Tornadoes Touch Down In Texas Causing Widespread Damage
By Ginny Reese
December 14, 2022
The National Weather Service confirmed that eight tornadoes touched down in Texas on Tuesday, December 13th. According to the weather agency, as many as 12 tornadoes may have occurred throughout the day, but not all have been confirmed at this time. My San Antonio reported that dozens of homes and businesses were destroyed by the storms.
The National Weather Service in Fort Worth wrote on Twitter:
"Here's the 10 am update on confirmed tornadoes and the completed and ongoing storm survey efforts. So far 8 tornadoes have been confirmed, and we expect that number to rise near or above 12. More info coming later today - please be patient! #dfwwx #txwx"
Here's the 10 am update on confirmed tornadoes and the completed and ongoing storm survey efforts. So far 8 tornadoes have been confirmed, and we expect that number to rise near or above 12. More info coming later today - please be patient! #dfwwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/8rtDeM8wUn— NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) December 14, 2022
Several people were injured during the storms in the suburbs and counties north of the Dallas-Fort Worth area. There were more than 1,000 flight delays and cancellations as well, according to the tracking service FlightAware.
Check out some of footage of Tuesday's tornadoes below:
One of the more crazier videos of the Grapevine tornado. Language warning here but I would have been saying the same thing, honestly. #dfwwx #txwx https://t.co/DzYCsJRYvb— DFW Scanner (@DFWscanner) December 13, 2022
VIDEO: An impressive video of the Grapevine tornado from a business next door to the Sam's Club. Thanks to Michael Rink for the video. pic.twitter.com/T79eTsDdbO— DFW Scanner (@DFWscanner) December 13, 2022
Eyewitness video captured a cloud formation swirling and an electrical light flashing in Southlake, Texas, as a tornado warning was in place in the area on December 13. pic.twitter.com/QNWyTWynD6— Storyful (@Storyful) December 14, 2022