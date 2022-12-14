8 Confirmed Tornadoes Touch Down In Texas Causing Widespread Damage

By Ginny Reese

December 14, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

The National Weather Service confirmed that eight tornadoes touched down in Texas on Tuesday, December 13th. According to the weather agency, as many as 12 tornadoes may have occurred throughout the day, but not all have been confirmed at this time. My San Antonio reported that dozens of homes and businesses were destroyed by the storms.

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth wrote on Twitter:

"Here's the 10 am update on confirmed tornadoes and the completed and ongoing storm survey efforts. So far 8 tornadoes have been confirmed, and we expect that number to rise near or above 12. More info coming later today - please be patient! #dfwwx #txwx"

Several people were injured during the storms in the suburbs and counties north of the Dallas-Fort Worth area. There were more than 1,000 flight delays and cancellations as well, according to the tracking service FlightAware.

Check out some of footage of Tuesday's tornadoes below:

