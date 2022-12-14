Arizona Is Home To A Magical Maze Of Christmas Lights

You're probably familiar with the Christmas lights maze at Scottsdale's Enchant Christmas, but there's another lesser-known light maze that is just as magical.

Only In Your State reported that Desert Farm Lights near Surprise is complete with over a million lights. Nearly half of the lights are part of a maze that makes you feel like you're wandering in a field of candy canes.

Visitors are able to walk through the illuminated paths, checking out the lights that shine in every color. There are displays including an 11-foot-tall snowman, Christmas trees, gingerbread men, and giant ornaments.

There are tons of festive photo spots, a slide, seasonal food and drinks, and lawn games.

Check out the maze below: