Arizona Is Home To A Magical Maze Of Christmas Lights
By Ginny Reese
December 14, 2022
You're probably familiar with the Christmas lights maze at Scottsdale's Enchant Christmas, but there's another lesser-known light maze that is just as magical.
Only In Your State reported that Desert Farm Lights near Surprise is complete with over a million lights. Nearly half of the lights are part of a maze that makes you feel like you're wandering in a field of candy canes.
Visitors are able to walk through the illuminated paths, checking out the lights that shine in every color. There are displays including an 11-foot-tall snowman, Christmas trees, gingerbread men, and giant ornaments.
There are tons of festive photo spots, a slide, seasonal food and drinks, and lawn games.
Check out the maze below:
The Desert Farm Lights website states, "The experience is a half-of-a-million-dollar grass-roots project with a passion behind the idea that West Valley families deserve incredible Christmas experiences too!"
Admission into the attraction is $17 for adults, $13 for children ages two to 12, and $15 for seniors ages 65 and older. You can get your tickets and additional information on the Desert Farm Lights website.