Florida Woman Arrested For DUI After Train Slams Into Her Parked Car

A Florida woman found herself in trouble after she allegedly parked her car on railroad tracks, leading to a train crashing into the vehicle, according to WKMG.

The Florida Highway Patrol said 21-year-old Ievgeniia Pinchuk, of Lady Lake, was arrested following an incident Tuesday night (December 12). The driver was driving her Honda Civic on Main Street in Bushell before she parked her car on railroad tracks. Around 10 p.m., a CSX Locomotive carrying 188 cars slammed into the back Pinchuk's parked Honda, per an FHP crash report. Nobody was hurt in the crash.

Troopers said she was out of her vehicle and walking toward Main Street when the crash happened. Sumter County sheriff's deputies reportedly spotted her walking near the crash site and arrested her for DUI and parking on railroad tracks. Her total bond was set at $1,000, jail records say.

Floridians tend to find themselves in silly or unbelievable traffic incidents. A Florida teacher was busted for drunk driving after her son, who was a passenger in the backseat, tattled on her to a police officer. Then, there was a man who crashed into an occupied vehicle but went to get whiskey shots before checking on the victims.