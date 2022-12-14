Kehlani Furiously Details Being Sexually Assaulted After UK Concert
By Tony M. Centeno
December 14, 2022
Kehlani is infuriated after the singer claimed they were sexually assaulted following her show in the UK.
In a lengthy Instagram Story they posted on Tuesday, December 13, the Oakland, Calif. native explained what happened to them following the end of their Blue Water Road Trip World Tour. According to their account, Kehlani was groped by a fan while they made their way through the audience inside the O2 Victoria Warehouse after her performance ended. She said the person stuck their hands up her skirt, pulled her underwear to the side and touched her genitals.
Kehlani shares a message after a performance in England 😧 pic.twitter.com/yYdJKEk3Ub— HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) December 13, 2022
“I’ve made video after video after video and deleted it because I don’t want any video of me as angry, triggered, crying upset as I am anywhere,” Kehlani wrote. “I don’t care how sexual you deem my music, my performances, my fun with my friends dancing at clubs, or ME. That does not give any of you the right to cross a boundary like sticking your hands up my skirt & pulling my underwear to TOUCH MY GENITALS as I am being escorted through a crowd after performing. This shit made me sick to my stomach. As a victim of sexual assault, I am endlessly triggered and mindblown.”
Kehlani has been vocal about their previous experience with sexual assault. Back in 2019, the singer discussed the moment when she realized she was a victim of rape during her appearance on the Sunday Gems podcast.
"There is nothing I can say that is new, that I feel like is providing a real take, that I feel isn't gonna take away from the conversation," she explained. "I don't want to add more hurt, I don't want to add more pain. All I want to say is, 'Sending love to everybody who's on a healing path right now, and sending love to everybody who needs it. And if you're apologizing for abuse, you're disgusting, suck my d**k.'"
The singer hasn't said much else about the incident in the UK since they posted the statement on social media.