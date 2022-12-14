Kehlani Furiously Details Being Sexually Assaulted After UK Concert

“I’ve made video after video after video and deleted it because I don’t want any video of me as angry, triggered, crying upset as I am anywhere,” Kehlani wrote. “I don’t care how sexual you deem my music, my performances, my fun with my friends dancing at clubs, or ME. That does not give any of you the right to cross a boundary like sticking your hands up my skirt & pulling my underwear to TOUCH MY GENITALS as I am being escorted through a crowd after performing. This shit made me sick to my stomach. As a victim of sexual assault, I am endlessly triggered and mindblown.”



Kehlani has been vocal about their previous experience with sexual assault. Back in 2019, the singer discussed the moment when she realized she was a victim of rape during her appearance on the Sunday Gems podcast.



"There is nothing I can say that is new, that I feel like is providing a real take, that I feel isn't gonna take away from the conversation," she explained. "I don't want to add more hurt, I don't want to add more pain. All I want to say is, 'Sending love to everybody who's on a healing path right now, and sending love to everybody who needs it. And if you're apologizing for abuse, you're disgusting, suck my d**k.'"



The singer hasn't said much else about the incident in the UK since they posted the statement on social media.