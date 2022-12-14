Mississippi State Reaches Deal With Late Mike Leach's Successor: Report

Mississippi State defensive coordinator and interim coach Zach Arnett will reportedly be promoted to full-time head coach as the successor to the late Mike Leach, sources with knowledge of the situation told ESPN's Pete Thamel on Wednesday (December 14).

Arnett was previously announced as the Bulldogs' interim coach in Mississippi State's initial news release confirming that Leach had been hospitalized on Sunday (December 11) night.

"Sources: Mississippi State and defensive coordinator Zach Arnett have agreed to terms to make him the school’s next head football coach," Thamel tweeted. "He’s expected to receive a four-year contract, which has not been signed yet.

Thamel reiterated that the deal has not yet been finalized as of Wednesday afternoon and several more steps need to be take place, however, Arnett has been chosen as Leach's long-term successor.