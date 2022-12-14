NFL, NFLPA Reviewing DeVante Parker's Concussion During 'MNF'

"Get on yalls f****n job @nfl," Parker wrote in a caption shared on his Instagram story Tuesday, which was re-shared in a tweet by NESN's Zack Cox. "Thankful my brother was aware of the situation @nelsonagholor_15."

Parker exited Monday's (December 13) game in the first quarter after catching a 10-yard slant pass, which resulted in a tackle by Cardinals defensive back Antonio Hamilton that resulted in the receiver appearing to struggle with his balance during the following play.

Arizona had already challenged the reception call to stop the game before an ensuing play could take place.

Parker was then removed from the game and reported to have experienced a concussion.

The receiver's injury comes months after the Miami Dolphins were publicly scrutinized and investigated for their handling of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who returned to a Week 3 game against the Buffalo Bills despite appearing to experienced a head injury and later suffering a concussion during the Dolphins' Thursday Night Football loss to the Cincinnati Bengals just four days later.

The situation with Tagovailoa led to the NFL modifying its concussion protocol with both the league and NFLPA agreeing to add ataxia -- defined as "abnormality of balance/stability, motor coordination or dysfunctional speech caused by a neurological issue" -- to its list of "no-go" symptoms.

Parker has recorded 25 receptions for 460 and one touchdown during the 2022 season, his first with New England.

The former Louisville standout was selected by the Miami Dolphins at No. 14 overall in the 2015 NFL Draft and spent his first seven seasons with the franchise before being traded to the Patriots this past offseason.