Pearl Jam Return To The Stage As Eddie Vedder Recovers From Vocal Injury

Pearl Jam was forced to cancel three shows after wildfire smoke damaged Eddie Vedder's vocal cords during a set at Lollapalooza Paris more than a week ago, but thankfully the frontman felt well enough to play the final show of their European tour at at Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam Monday night (July 25).

The band treated fans to some rarities and covers during the 21-song set, opening with 2000’s "Nothing As It Seems" for the first time on that tour. They also dusted off "Off He Goes" (1997), "Pilate" (1998) and "Mankind" (1996), and also notably played "W.M.A." for the first time in Europe since 1993.

Pearl Jam also performed covers of Neil Young‘s "Rockin’ In The Free World," KISS‘ "Black Diamond" and Prince‘s "Purple Rain."

With that show in the books, Vedder now has time to rest before the band head out for the second half of their North American tour in September. See fan-shot footage and the Amsterdam setlist below.