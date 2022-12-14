Seven New California Laws To Take Effect In 2023

The new year is quickly approaching, and California lawmakers are making some changes. According to KTLA, seven new bills will go into effect on January 1st, 2023. Among these bills are laws that encompass amber alerts, minimum wage, pay scale transparency, holidays, farm workers' rights, jay walking, bicycling, and fast-food labor conditions.

KTLA mentioned that the Feather Alert System is among the new bills being governed into law next year. This system will serve as a sort of "amber alert" system for indigenous people who have "suspiciously" gone missing. In addition to this bill, minimum wage will also increase 50 cents to $15.50 an hour, and pay scales will be required to be visible within job postings. Another bill going into law in 2023 adds four new holidays to the calendar. KTLA noted that "Genocide Remembrance Day celebrated on April 24th, Juneteenth on June 29th, Lunar New Year on the second or third new moon following the winter solstice, and Native American Day on the fourth Friday of September," will all be observed as holidays starting on January 1st.

The remaining bills taking effect in the coming year include the right of farmers to unionize, legalization of jay walking, the legal ability to safely pass bicyclists on the street, and the possibility of the creation of a "council to oversee labor conditions" at fast food locations across the state.