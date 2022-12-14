The Best Georgia Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives’

By Taylor Linzinmeir

December 14, 2022

Guy Fieri Meet & Greet at Mount Airy Casino Resort
Photo: Getty Images

If Guy Fieri and his spiky hair walk into a restaurant, you know the food is about to be good. As the host of Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Fieri has visited more than 1,250 restaurants over the show's 40 seasons —So it's safe to say he knows a thing or two about delicious eats.

Mashed recently took the trouble to compile a list of 50 of Fieri's Triple-D favorites, one for every state. So, without further ado, the best Georgia restaurant featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives is: Fox Bros. Bar--B-Q in Atlanta. Here's what Mashed had to say about it:

"When you think of the best food in Georgia, a lot of southern and soul food probably comes to mind. But when you're in the Peach State, you'll be missing out if you don't check out the barbecue scene. Particularly, you have to try Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q. The restaurant is the product of the homesickness of twin brothers from Texas, who missed their native barbecue when they picked up and moved to Atlanta. Today, Fox Bros. is considered an institution in Atlanta, and a must-visit barbecue destination in the southeast, having gained both local accolades and national attention. And it's such a favorite, it's been featured on several episodes of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. Specialties to try out include the Chicken Fried Ribs, served with house-made white BBQ sauce, and the Fox Bros. "Burger," which is essentially a chopped brisket sandwich loaded up with the most incredible toppings, including pimiento cheese and peppered bacon."

While you're at it, why not take a roadtrip to all of the best Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives restaurants around the country? Check out Mashed's full list of the best Triple-D restaurants.

