If Guy Fieri and his spiky hair walk into a restaurant, you know the food is about to be good. As the host of Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Fieri has visited more than 1,250 restaurants over the show's 40 seasons —So it's safe to say he knows a thing or two about delicious eats.

Mashed recently took the trouble to compile a list of 50 of Fieri's Triple-D favorites, one for every state. So, without further ado, the best Illinois restaurant featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives is: Kuma's Corner in Chicago. Here's what Mashed had to say about it:

"Next time you're in the Chicago area, get your fix of great music and even better food at the legendary Kuma's Corner. The heavy metal-themed burger joint opened its doors in 2005, and since then, it has exploded in popularity for its hardcore sandwich creations. It's infamous Ghost Burger (topped with braised goat shoulder, ghost pepper aioli, aged white cheddar, red wine reduction, and a Communion wafer... you read that right) caused all kinds of uproar, enraging the Catholic Church (via Eater). Time Magazine called it one of the most influential burgers of all time. It's no longer a permanent fixture on the menu, but they do bring it back every now and then. Guy Fieri reportedly called their Black Sabbath Burger (seasoned with blackening spice and loaded with chili and pepper jack) "up there in the top five burgers on Triple-D." This one is also no longer on the menu, but with Kuma's Corner earning accolades like Chicago's Best Burger and being named one of the best burger spots in America by Food Network, you really can't go wrong picking anything off their menu."