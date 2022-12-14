The Best Nebraska Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives’

By Taylor Linzinmeir

December 14, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

If Guy Fieri and his spiky hair walk into a restaurant, you know the food is about to be good. As the host of Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Fieri has visited more than 1,250 restaurants over the show's 40 seasons —So it's safe to say he knows a thing or two about delicious eats.

Mashed recently took the trouble to compile a list of 50 of Fieri's Triple-D favorites, one for every state. So, without further ado, the best Nebraska restaurant featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives is: Big Mama's Kitchen in Omaha. Here's what Mashed had to say about it:

"Big Mama's Kitchen in Omaha, Nebraska has been putting a whole lot of soul into their soul food for more than 40 years, after starting as a catering company and opening a full-fledged restaurant in 2007. Big Mama wowed Guy Fieri with her oven-fried chicken made with a special rub she learned from her grandmother. Big Mama herself passed away in 2018, and her family continues to carry on her culinary legacy for destination diners and locals alike."

While you're at it, why not take a roadtrip to all of the best Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives restaurants around the country? Check out Mashed's full list of the best Triple-D restaurants.

