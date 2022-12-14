If Guy Fieri and his spiky hair walk into a restaurant, you know the food is about to be good. As the host of Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Fieri has visited more than 1,250 restaurants over the show's 40 seasons —So it's safe to say he knows a thing or two about delicious eats.

Mashed recently took the trouble to compile a list of 50 of Fieri's Triple-D favorites, one for every state. So, without further ado, the best Nebraska restaurant featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives is: Big Mama's Kitchen in Omaha. Here's what Mashed had to say about it:

"Big Mama's Kitchen in Omaha, Nebraska has been putting a whole lot of soul into their soul food for more than 40 years, after starting as a catering company and opening a full-fledged restaurant in 2007. Big Mama wowed Guy Fieri with her oven-fried chicken made with a special rub she learned from her grandmother. Big Mama herself passed away in 2018, and her family continues to carry on her culinary legacy for destination diners and locals alike."

