If Guy Fieri and his spiky hair walk into a restaurant, you know the food is about to be good. As the host of Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Fieri has visited more than 1,250 restaurants over the show's 40 seasons —So it's safe to say he knows a thing or two about delicious eats.

Mashed recently took the trouble to compile a list of 50 of Fieri's Triple-D favorites, one for every state. So, without further ado, the best Wisconsin restaurant featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives is: Delta Diner in Mason. Here's what Mashed had to say about it:

"Delta Diner in Mason, Wisconsin (aka the middle of nowhere) is everything you imagine a classic roadside diner should be — from the retro sign out front to the long row of stools at the counter and a menu full of biscuits, pancakes, burgers and malts. Guy Fieri dug in to the homemade biscuits with red eye gravy and called it 'Crazytown... which is right next to Flavortown.' Sounds like it's worth the trip!"

While you're at it, why not take a roadtrip to all of the best Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives restaurants around the country? Check out Mashed's full list of the best Triple-D restaurants.