This Is The Coldest City In North Carolina

As winter draws closer, the temperature continues to drop, bringing the possibility of snow and cold weather. But depending on where you live, you could expect to be chillier than other cities even in your own state.

Using data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Stacker compiled a list of the coldest city in each state, including this spot in Tennessee. According to the site, the list is "based on 30-year average temperatures" and cities are "ranked relative to the entire national dataset of 266 cities."

So which city in North Carolina is considered to be the coldest in the state?

Asheville

With an average annual temperature of 53.7 degrees, Asheville was named the coldest city in North Carolina. Ranking nationally as the No. 138 coldest city in the country, the average daily maximum temperature is 65.8 degrees and the average daily minimum is 41.6 degrees.

Here's what Stacker had to say:

"One of the artsiest places in North Carolina also happens to be the state's coldest. Situated in the Blue Ridge Mountains, this is a southeastern destination for people looking to explore beauty created by free-spirited artists and admire the area's architectural legacy. The natural splendor of the surrounding mountains also draws visitors from near and far."

Check out Stacker's full list to see the coldest city in each state.