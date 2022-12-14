This Is The Coldest City In South Carolina

As winter draws closer, the temperature continues to drop, bringing the possibility of snow and cold weather. But depending on where you live, you could expect to be chillier than other cities even in your own state.

Using data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Stacker compiled a list of the coldest city in each state, including this spot in Tennessee. According to the site, the list is "based on 30-year average temperatures" and cities are "ranked relative to the entire national dataset of 266 cities."

So which city in South Carolina is considered to be the coldest in the state?

Columbia

While South Carolina might not be one of the coldest states in the country, Columbia was named the chilliest city in the state, with an average annual temperature of 63.9 degrees. Ranking nationally as the No. 210 coldest city in America, the average daily maximum temperature is 75.4 degrees and the average daily minimum is 52.4 degrees.

Here's what Stacker had to say:

"South Carolina winters are, by most accounts, relatively pleasant. This is true even in Columbia, its coldest city. Home to the University of South Carolina, Columbia has a southern college-town vibe. The city also takes its holiday lights game seriously; residents and visitors can see displays at Riverbanks Zoo, Saluda Shoals Park, the South Carolina Fairgrounds, or Segra Park."

Check out Stacker's full list to see the coldest city in each state.