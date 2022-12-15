Ariana Grande Rocks Eye-Popping Cone Bra In Upcoming TV Appearance
By Rebekah Gonzalez
December 15, 2022
The cone bra has become a pop culture touchstone since Madonna debuted Jean Paul Gaultier's satin conical bra on the 1990 Blond Ambition Tour. Over the years, other pop stars have shared their take on the style including Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, and now Ariana Grande!
The singer shared photos of herself in an eye-popping, pointy black cone bar, complete with gold bulbs meticulously placed around the fabric. The exciting look came with an equally exciting announcement. Grande will be featured on the premiere episode of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 as an extra special guest judge.
In an announcement post, the show wrote, "@arianagrande slays her Ru-turn to the #DragRace judges panel," and shared a photo of Grande rocking the new look. Fans took to the comment section to react to Ariana returning to the show in such a fabulous look. "She is not real how can she be real," one fan wrote. Several of the show's past contestants including Bob the Drag Queen wrote, "GAGGGGGGG," with several fire emojis.
You can catch Ariana guest judge on Drag Race on January 6th, 2023. Until then, watch her work the runway below.
In other Ariana news, the singer recently had the honor of interviewing her 'queen' Jennifer Coolidge. The two talked about their memories from filming the iconic "Thank u, next" music video, and Coolidge thanked Ariana for helping introduce her to a new generation of fans.
"Yes, I got to do White Lotus," she told Ariana, "but I think it really started with you asking me to be in the "Thank u, next" video. I mean, from there I got Promising Young Woman, and this whole thing. You were sort of the instigator. I really believe that. I think if you hadn't put me in "Thank u, next," and done that imitation, I don't think I would be here where I am."