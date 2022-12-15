Ariana Grande Rocks Eye-Popping Cone Bra In Upcoming TV Appearance

In an announcement post, the show wrote, "@arianagrande slays her Ru-turn to the #DragRace judges panel," and shared a photo of Grande rocking the new look. Fans took to the comment section to react to Ariana returning to the show in such a fabulous look. "She is not real how can she be real," one fan wrote. Several of the show's past contestants including Bob the Drag Queen wrote, "GAGGGGGGG," with several fire emojis.

You can catch Ariana guest judge on Drag Race on January 6th, 2023. Until then, watch her work the runway below.

In other Ariana news, the singer recently had the honor of interviewing her 'queen' Jennifer Coolidge. The two talked about their memories from filming the iconic "Thank u, next" music video, and Coolidge thanked Ariana for helping introduce her to a new generation of fans.

"Yes, I got to do White Lotus," she told Ariana, "but I think it really started with you asking me to be in the "Thank u, next" video. I mean, from there I got Promising Young Woman, and this whole thing. You were sort of the instigator. I really believe that. I think if you hadn't put me in "Thank u, next," and done that imitation, I don't think I would be here where I am."