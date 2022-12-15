'Biblical' Drought Plagues California, Prompts Stricter Water Restrictions

California residents are unfortunately very familiar with droughts, but not quite to these proportions. According to KTLA, a drought emergency has recently been declared for all of Southern California as the region is impacted by the worst drought recorded in over 1,000 years. This means that stricter, mandatory water restrictions will soon be enforced.

“The western North America is in a drought we haven’t seen in 1,200 years. So, it’s not overstating things to say that we’re in a drought of biblical proportions,” MWD water resource manager Brad Coffey shared with KTLA.

Due to conditions being worse than anyone alive today has ever had to endure, over 19 million Californians will be required to abide by these mandatory water restrictions beginning in 2023.

“Think of it as a deficit to a bank account,” Coffey explained in regards to Colorado River water levels decreasing. “We’ve spent down our bank account for the past three years, and though we’ve got a little coming in now, we’ve still got a long way to go to make up for what’s happened over the last three years.”

So, why exactly are conditions worse than ever before despite individual effort to conserve resources? The answer encompasses two words with heavy impact on the Earth: climate change. Coffey broke down the domino effect impacting Golden State resources.

“Climate change is a factor by thinking about two things. One, less snow, and two, more fires. Both of those things affect the watersheds and what we’ve seen is much lower snowpack. It disappears more easily and is taken up by the thirsty soils and plants."

In addition to observing water restrictions, people can take steps to reduce their individual footprint by first educating themselves on what the EPA defines as the "causes of climate change."

