Christmas Traditions That Would Only Make Sense To Arizonans

Some states have some pretty unique holiday traditions, and they typically vary depending on weather, culture, and location. Arizona is no different. The state has some pretty unique holiday traditions that only Arizonans would know about.

Only In Your State compiled a list of Christmas traditions that you may only understand if you're from Arizona. Here's the list:

Tumbleweed 'Snow' Men

Yes, it's is exactly as it sounds. Arizona's warm climate makes it hard for some residents to experience a white Christmas. So, residents get creative and make snowmen out of tumbleweeds.

Tumbleweed Christmas Tree

Arizona is home to the world's largest tumbleweed Christmas tree.

Transporting Snow

Sometime, snow will be hauled in for kids to play in desert parks and at various other events.

Christmas Lights

Residents across the state seem to go all out with their Christmas lights. Since many parts of the state don't see snow, they make up for it with twinkling lights.

Tamales

It's pretty typical for Arizonans to have tamales on their Christmas menu.

Cactus Decorations

No, we're not talking about decorations shaped like a cactus. Some people stick Santa hats on the top of cacti for extra festive fun.